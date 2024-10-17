Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 15,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

