Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

