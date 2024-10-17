Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Engie Brasil Energia S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

