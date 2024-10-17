ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.33 ($15.57) and last traded at €14.33 ($15.57). 9,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.27 ($15.51).

ENI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.