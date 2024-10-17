ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.33 ($15.57) and last traded at €14.33 ($15.57). 9,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.27 ($15.51).
ENI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Featured Articles
