Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

