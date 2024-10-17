Equities Analysts Set Expectations for adidas AG’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for adidas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY
adidas Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of adidas
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in adidas by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.