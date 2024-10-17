Equities Analysts Set Expectations for adidas AG’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for adidas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY

adidas Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in adidas by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.