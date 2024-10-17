Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. 355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Eramet Trading Down 15.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Eramet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.