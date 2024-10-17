ERn Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,951 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

