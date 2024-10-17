ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

ESHA stock remained flat at $10.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. ESH Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

