Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Establishment Labs stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.20. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

