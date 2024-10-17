ether.fi Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. ether.fi has a total market cap of $343.07 million and $83.88 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ether.fi

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,511,542 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,051,505 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.70276185 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $156,980,934.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

