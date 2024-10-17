Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 3,053,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,950,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas

In other news, insider Will Holland purchased 1,130,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,300.16 ($14,756.02). 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

