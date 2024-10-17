Evercore ISI Boosts Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target to $5.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.80. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after buying an additional 2,502,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 114.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,160,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 619,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

