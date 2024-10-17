Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Everi

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.15. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.