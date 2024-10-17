Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Short Interest Update

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ:FBYDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

