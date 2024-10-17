Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Short Interest Update

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBYDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.