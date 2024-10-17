Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP John Lewis Soderberg Sells 488 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

