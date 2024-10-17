FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

