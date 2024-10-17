Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) VP Michael Jacobs Sells 2,624 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.28. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.