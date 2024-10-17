Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $127.15 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $127.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00040451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

