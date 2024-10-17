FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
FibroGen Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of FGEN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.93.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
