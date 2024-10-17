Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Insider Ivan Rogers Purchases 4,180 Shares of Stock

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Rogers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £15,298.80 ($19,977.54).

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Fidelity European Trust stock traded up GBX 7.16 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 368.16 ($4.81). 532,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,586. Fidelity European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 311.50 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.39). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 622.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is 1,379.31%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

