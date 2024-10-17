Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 266.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

