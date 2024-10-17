Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after purchasing an additional 672,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 65,956 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 344,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.