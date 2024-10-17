Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 902,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

