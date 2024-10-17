Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,088 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.15. The stock had a trading volume of 409,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,417. The company has a market capitalization of $412.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average of $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

