Financial Contrast: ThermoGenesis (THMO) versus Its Peers

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) is one of 158 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThermoGenesis to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ThermoGenesis has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThermoGenesis’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThermoGenesis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThermoGenesis $9.61 million -$17.98 million -0.04 ThermoGenesis Competitors $905.13 million $67.34 million 108.33

Profitability

ThermoGenesis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThermoGenesis. ThermoGenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ThermoGenesis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThermoGenesis -153.43% -4,838.39% -107.53% ThermoGenesis Competitors -300.46% -124.72% -20.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThermoGenesis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThermoGenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThermoGenesis Competitors 381 1546 2173 101 2.47

ThermoGenesis presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,677.78%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 193.82%. Given ThermoGenesis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThermoGenesis is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ThermoGenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of ThermoGenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThermoGenesis rivals beat ThermoGenesis on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-banking, cell-processing, and cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and internationally. The company provides medical device products for automated cell processing. Its clinical bio-banking applications include AXP II Automated Cell Separation System, an automated fully closed cell separation system for isolating stem and progenitor cells from umbilical cord blood; and BioArchive Automated Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for cord blood samples and cell therapeutic products used in clinical applications. The company’s point-of-care applications include XP Point-of-Care System, an automated, fully closed, sterile system that allows for the rapid and automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells at the point-of-care, such as surgical centers or clinics; and PXP-1000 System, an automated, fully closed system that provides fast, reproducible separation of multiple cellular components from blood with minimal red blood cell contamination. Its cell processing products comprise X-Series products for general laboratory use, such as X-Lab for cell isolation, X-Wash System for cell washing and reformulation, and X-Mini for high efficiency small scale cell purification. The company also provides contract development and manufacturing services for cell and cell-based gene therapies. It markets and sells its medical device products through independent distributors, as well as direct to end-user customers. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.