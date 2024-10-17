Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

