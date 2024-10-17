Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 16,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

