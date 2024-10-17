Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 9,194 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 247,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

