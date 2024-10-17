Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

