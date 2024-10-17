Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,960,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 223,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 117,861 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $811,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.