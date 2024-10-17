Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

