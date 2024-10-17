Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $280.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.52. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $282.18.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

