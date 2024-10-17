Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,244 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.6 %
BIPC opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.44.
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
