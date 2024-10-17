First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCR

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.