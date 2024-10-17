First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.
