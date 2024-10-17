First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

First Horizon Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

