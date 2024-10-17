First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.
First Horizon Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
