First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.

NYSE:FR opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

