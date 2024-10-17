First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. First Merchants has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 25.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $391,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

