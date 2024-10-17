First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

