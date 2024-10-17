First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,039,000.

FTCS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $92.54. 149,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,171. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

