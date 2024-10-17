First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,869 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.70 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $93.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

