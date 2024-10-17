First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
FMB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 107,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
