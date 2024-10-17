First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.13. 3,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,189. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.