First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

FKU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.62% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

