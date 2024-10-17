First United Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,337.27 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,371.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,942.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,811.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

