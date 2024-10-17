First United Bank & Trust Has $206,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,881 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $71.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

