First United Bank & Trust Sells 310 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $86.94.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

