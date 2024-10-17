Fiske (LON:FKE) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

Fiske Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.60.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

