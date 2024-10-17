FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,307,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.