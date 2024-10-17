FLC Capital Advisors Invests $218,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.4 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

